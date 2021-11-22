ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Chicago cop shoots man who shot at pursuing officers

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man being pursued by Chicago police officers fired shots at the pursuing officers before one of them returned fire, wounding the man, police said.

The man who suffered what Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown described as “non-life-threatening injuries” when he fired at officers was charged with two counts of attempted murder, the department said in a news release Monday night.

According to the release, 32-year-old Felton Williams of Chicago was also charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal in connection with Sunday’s incident. No officers were struck by gunfire, police said.

Police said tactical officers working in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood tried to “conduct an investigative stop” on the man about 8:35 p.m. but he fled on foot and officers followed.

The man drew a gun and began shooting at the pursuing officers before one of the officers “returned fire,” striking the man, police said.

Police did not say how many times the man was shot, where on his body he was hit, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative duties for a period of 30 days, as is routine.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a comprehensive use of force investigation of the officer’s actions.

