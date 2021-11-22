Google Messages is solving a major pain point for its users with iMessage reactions

It may not be an ideal solution, but it's something. iOS and Android –as mobile operating systems — don’t always get along well with each other. For example, iPhone users can’t send files to Android phones via Bluetooth without using third-party apps. Another incompatibility plenty of Android users suffer from is iMessage emoji reactions. For the unfamiliar, when an iMessage user reacts to a text from an Android user, the latter receives a repetitive text version of it. For example, the Google Messages app would display Laughed at “Apple and Google will eventually be friends!” as a text message sent from the Apple user, rather than actually adding a laugh reaction to the existing text the Android user has originally sent. Google has finally started rolling out a feature that fixes this issue.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO