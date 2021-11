Immortal Hulk was very much a horror book, and fans who are worried that the new volume will leave all of that behind need not worry. There are moments in this first issue of Hulk that feel like a nightmare on the page. The inside of Banner’s mind is not a pretty place to be, and some of the exchanges he has throughout the book almost feel like they operate on a type of dream logic. There are plenty of gaps that still need to be filled in, both in regards to Banner’s plan and how he came to such a dire conclusion. The ending of this issue may leave even longtime readers feeling like they missed a middle chapter, but it’s kind of thrilling to have all of those explanations ahead of us.

