ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police: Woman found dead after standoff in Portland

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found dead in an apartment in Portland, Oregon, after shots were fired in a standoff while police were on a welfare call.

KOIN reports the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a welfare check after they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday from a woman saying she was being held hostage.

Several neighbors called reporting they heard gunshots in the area.

Once police arrived to the apartment, they said a suspect shot at them through the door. At least 30 rounds were fired through the windows and doors.

The suspect inside began shooting toward officers after authorities broke the apartment windows and after a chemical agent was deployed into the apartment. Officials said police did not fire back.

Authorities broke through the barricaded door and entered the residence with a robot. According to officials, police saw a male suspect crawling on his hands and knees inside before he locked himself in another room.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, authorities arrested the man.

Police said they found a woman’s body inside the apartment. Her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

5 rescued from suburban Chicago house fire that injured 6

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police in Aurora are investigating after rescuing five people from a weekend house fire that also injured six people. Aurora fire officials said the injured included one man in his 30s who was listed in critical condition with severe smoke inhalation and a police officer who suffered minor smoke inhalation.
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

State troopers again make arrest on a major highway

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — For the second time in three days, state troopers in Connecticut have had a confrontation with someone on a major roadway. In an incident late Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 near Windsor, state police said that after a two-car accident occurred, the driver of one of the cars was standing outside the car and refused to move out of the roadway when directed by police.
WINDSOR, CT
The Associated Press

Teen girl in critical condition after Missouri shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A teenage girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a Sunday afternoon shooting in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri. Independence Police spokesman Jack Taylor said the shooting happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Blue Ridge Boulevard around noon Sunday.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Precinct#Portland Police Bureau#Hands And Knees#Ap#Koin
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy