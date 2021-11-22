ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was ‘All My Loving’ the Last Song John Lennon Heard?

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most people who were around at the time can recall precisely where they were when they learned the news of John Lennon's assassination. New York City TV producer Alan Weiss vividly remembers the evening. On Dec. 8, 1980, Weiss left work at WABC, got on his motorcycle and headed...

ultimateclassicrock.com

HollywoodLife

John Lennon’s Kids: Meet The Late Music Icon’s 2 Sons

John Lennon has two sons, including look-alike Sean with Yoko Ono. Learn more about the late musician’s accomplished children here. John Lennon’s death in December 1980 sent shockwaves across the world. The singer-songwriter and peace activist, formerly a co-leader and guitarist for the famed English rock band The Beatles, was gunned down by crazed fan Mark David Chapman, who still remains incarcerated until this day. While he died that winter day years ago at the age of 40, his legacy continues to live on through the artists he has influenced and, of course, his family.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
NME

John Lennon’s son Julian says new Beatles documentary “made me love my father again”

Julian Lennon says that watching the new Beatles documentary Get Back was a “life-changing” experience that “made me love my father again”. Peter Jackson’s three-part film, which is coming to Disney+ tomorrow (November 25), focuses on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and showcases their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.
Showbiz411

Stella McCartney, Julian Lennon & Sean Lennon Sit Together for Sensational L.A. Premiere of Beatles’ “Get Back” Movie

Great notices came in late tonight from LA for the premiere of Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” documentary about the Beatles. Disney Plus screened 100 minutes at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood for a wildly enthusiastic crowd. Stella McCartney represented Paul, Julian and Sean Lennon repped for John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Ringo Starr stayed away reportedly because of fears of COVID (no one blames him).
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
The Independent

The Beatles: Secret conversation featured in Get Back reveals John Lennon’s ‘only regret’ about Beatles songs

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat recorded in secret days after George Harrison quits the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the viewer: "They are...
CNET

Beatles: Get Back documentary with exclusive new John Lennon footage: When and how to watch, what to know

Netflix may have a bundle of documentaries on its streaming service, but the top one on our countdown list belongs squarely to Disney Plus. Later in November, Disney Plus will release The Beatles: Get Back. The hotly anticipated documentary will stream as a series, with three episodes airing on consecutive days. If you're a Beatles fan, you won't want to miss the unseen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they prepare to play their renowned "rooftop concert" at the band's Apple Corps headquarters on London's Savile Row -- the band's last live performance.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Guitar World Magazine

Klaus Voormann: “John Lennon gave me all the freedom in the world... The Plastic Ono Band lineup of Ringo, John and me is my favorite of all time”

Klaus Voormann, born in 1938 in Berlin, first heard rock ’n’ roll being thrashed out in a club in Hamburg by a five-piece group of Liverpudlians known as the Beatles. Voormann briefly played bass with the Fab Four while their original bassist Stuart Sutcliffe took a break, and went on to join John, Paul, George, and Ringo on a variety of post-Beatles projects – including Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band and Harrison’s All Things Must Pass albums, both recorded in 1970.
AM 1390 KRFO

Paul McCartney Details His John Lennon ‘Diss Track’

Paul McCartney has detailed the circumstances surrounding his 1971 song “Too Many People,” admitting he targeted his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon with the lyrics. “This song was written a year or so after the Beatles break-up,” McCartney explained during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Inside the Songs, reciting his thoughts as captured in his new book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. “At the time, John [Lennon] was firing missiles at me with his songs, and one or two of them were quite cruel. I don't know what he hoped to gain, other than punching me in the face, the whole thing really annoyed me. I decided to turn my missiles on him too, but I'm not really that kind of writer, so it was quite veiled. It was the 1970s equivalent of what might today be called a diss track.”
940wfaw.com

Flashback: John Lennon Releases Final Album ‘Double Fantasy’

It was 41 years ago today (November 17th, 1980), that John Lennon and Yoko Ono released their comeback album Double Fantasy. The collection marked Lennon's first release since his self-imposed five-year retirement from the music business in 1975, during which time he had become a self-described “house husband” in Manhattan raising the couple's son Sean, while Yoko managed the couple's finances.
MusicRadar.com

Paul McCartney on John Lennon and George Harrison: "They're my fallen heroes"

What a time to be a Beatles fan – the three-part Get Back documentary is imminent and Paul McCartney has been opening up like never before in new book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. Recently he's been reflecting on the four Beatles' life-changing journey from Liverpool to the world stage and its affect on them as musicians and people in two recent extended interviews you can watch below.
wvli927.com

Flashback: John Lennon Joins Elton John Onstage At Madison Square Garden

It was 47 Thanksgiving's ago (November 28th, 1974) when John Lennon joined Elton John on stage for a brief set of songs at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden. Lennon's appearance happened due to a bet made with Elton earlier that summer when Elton supplied the piano and harmony vocal on Lennon's “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night.” Elton made Lennon promise that if the song hit Number One he would join Elton onstage to perform it. Lennon, who had yet to have a U.S. solo chart-topper, never believed the song would hit the top spot, and agreed. When the song hit Number One, plans were made for Lennon to make a guest appearance at Elton's New York City show.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

