ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

By KEITH RIDLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Republican lawmaker Luke Malek has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor and endorsed Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.

The move announced Sunday leaves Bedke and Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings as the two Republican candidates in the race facing off in the May primary.

Malek’s decision reduces the chances of more moderate Republicans splitting their votes and leading to the election of the far-right Giddings.

Malek, who served three terms in the Idaho House of Representatives before running for Congress in 2018, has received significant support since announcing his candidacy earlier this year.

“However, to prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho politics, and out of respect for my longtime friend and fellow conservative candidate, Scott Bedke, stepping aside is the best decision I can make for Idaho right now,” he said in a statement.

Bedke, of Oakley, has been in the Idaho House of Representatives since 2000. In 2012, he became House speaker, the most powerful position in the chamber. In a statement, he acknowledged Malek’s decision as an act of faith in Bedke.

“I am humbled by his willingness to step aside and put his trust in me,” Bedke said. “I deeply appreciate his continued effort to be a dedicated public servant. I promise to be the conservative leader our state needs to ensure Idaho continues to be a place where our families grow and thrive.”

Giddings is in her third term in the House.

The House last week voted 49-19 to censure Giddings, of White Bird, and strip her of a committee assignment after determining she publicized the name of a 19-year-old intern who reported she had been raped by another legislator, and then lied to the House Ethics Committee about her actions.

Terri Pickens Manweiler is the lone Democrat in the race so far.

Comments / 1

Related
Sandpoint Reader

Malek steps back from lt. gov. race

The race for Idaho lieutenant governor has gotten significantly smaller (and more interesting), with the announcement Nov. 21 via Twitter by candidate Luke Malek that he would drop out of the race and put his support behind House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “For the sake of our future, please support...
POLITICS
Post Register

Malek withdraws from Idaho Lt. Governor race, setting up GOP faceoff between Bedke, Giddings

BOISE – Luke Malek, the former GOP state representative and attorney who got an early edge last fall in his campaign for lieutenant governor in 2022, has now withdrawn from the race, instead throwing his support behind House Speaker Scott Bedke for the post. That makes the current GOP field for the open seat a two-way race between Bedke and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House votes 49-19 to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings

Tensions were high between legislators Monday morning as they debated and ultimately voted to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings and remove her from one of her three assigned committees over conduct unbecoming of a legislator. The Idaho House of Representatives voted 49-19 to accept the recommendation of the Ethics on House Policy Committee that was formally […] The post Idaho House votes 49-19 to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Democrat Bowen is 3rd to enter race for lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The campaign for Democratic lieutenant governor became a three-way race among state lawmakers Monday when Rep. David Bowen announced he was running for the position. Bowen said he wrestled with the decision to run for lieutenant governor but said a primary faceoff is “good for democracy,”...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
East Bay Times

Sean Parnell drops out of race for US Senate seat in Pennsylvania

Sean Parnell, the Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania’s open US Senate seat, announced on Monday he is suspending his campaign. The decision comes after a judge awarded Laurie Snell, Parnell’s estranged wife, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of the couple’s three children, according to an order that was made public Monday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Montana Standard

Bishop drops out of congressional race for new western district

Rep. Laurie Bishop, a Democratic state lawmaker from Livingston, announced Wednesday she's dropping out of the race for Montana's new western congressional seat. In an emailed statement from her campaign and a two-minute video posted to YouTube, Bishop said the state's new congressional district borders — which were finalized Monday and placed Livingston outside the district she was running to represent — played a part in her decision. Congressional candidates aren't required to live within their districts, only within their states.
LIVINGSTON, MT
MassLive.com

Sen. Adam Hinds lands Western Massachusetts endorsements in his bid for lieutenant governor

State Sen. Adam Hinds, a Pittsfield Democrat who announced his bid for lieutenant governor last month, unveiled 13 endorsements from Western Massachusetts leaders outside Northampton City Hall Tuesday. Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz and Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle are backing Hinds, along with state leaders who represent Franklin and Hampshire counties,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bedke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#House#Republicans#White Bird#Democrat
Business Insider

Democrats can't win elections and can't govern, so stop supporting them and send your money somewhere that will actually help

Americans keep supporting Democrats, who keep capitulating to conservatives. The party will only change when Democrats realize their base won't support them. Giving up on mainstream Democrats frees up money for more effective political work. P.E. Moskowitz is an author, runs the capitalism and psychology newsletter Mental Hellth, and is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy