Carlos Castro says, “If you are going to make it, the United States is where you can make it.”. He worked hard to get here. Castro’s first attempt to sneak into the United States in 1979 failed. He was caught, spent time in jail and was sent home. Jail gave Castro time to think about the future. The second time, he made it across the border.

DUMFRIES, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO