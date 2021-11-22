Fascinating Colon Home Features Hidden Doors & a Bomb Shelter

The Ellensburg Animal Shelter is looking for a forever home for Rocky. Rocky is a 1-year-old neutered Labrador/husky mix who has a lot of energy and needs a home with someone who is willing to make sure he gets enough supervised exercise and attention. An ideal home would have very active adults who enjoy outdoor pursuits and who are willing to take the time to give him the structure he needs. He loves long walks, going for runs and playing in water.

