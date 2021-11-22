Mapping Georgetown: The Passions of Preservation

Hillforest Victorian House Museum was the home of industrialist and financier Thomas Gaff and his family between 1855 and 1926. Grief during the holidays can be painful. The need for support may be greatest at this time. Hope for the Holidays is a four-week grief support group from Loving Hearts Hospice that offers understanding, compassion, and support for those who have lost a loved one. Meetings are scheduled for four Tuesdays in November starting on November 2nd through the 23rd from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Loving Hearts offices located at 4109 North Dearborn Road, Lawrenceburg IN. The group is free to the public, but registration is required. For information, or to register, contact Rev. Patti Warning, Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator, at (812) 932-0641, or email her at pwarning@lovingheartshospice.com.

