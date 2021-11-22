ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapping Georgetown: The Passions of Preservation

By Marilyn Butler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this season of thankfulness, we’re so grateful to receive so many passionate recollections of our local history. Clearly, we’re not the only ones with a passion for preservation. Today, we’ll think back once again to the reactions we received from eyewitnesses to the infamous 2007 fire at the...

mountpleasantmagazine.com

Life in Georgetown: A Growing Coastal Town

Historic Georgetown, South Carolina is the cozy town you didn’t know you were looking to find. Located about an hour north of Charleston, the historic port city at the heart of the Winyah Bay sits just off the intracoastal waterway and boasts its own private airport, making it easily accessible by land, sea and air.
GEORGETOWN, SC
alextimes.com

The fight to preserve Douglass Cemetery

When Michael Johnson’s mother told him that several of his relatives were buried in a nearby cemetery, he didn’t believe her at first. The foliage she gestured toward appeared to Johnson as nothing more than an overgrown forest full of shrubbery he used to play in as a kid. “I...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Hoya

Bakeshop Launches New Storefront in Georgetown

Crowds of customers lined up outside Bakeshop, a new bakery in the Georgetown neighborhood, to get a first taste of the desserts for sale during the grand opening celebration. Justin Stegall, owner and founder of Bakeshop, opened the new storefront at 3210 Grace St. NW on Nov. 10 in the Grace Street Collective, a small market space that is home to a smoothie bowl shop, a coffeehouse and other small food and clothing shops. The bakery serves homemade cupcakes, cakes, macarons, pies and drinks.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Jennifer Saunders
Marilyn Butler
Mapping Georgetown: Meet the Real McCoy of the Peabody Room

Imagine being a librarian with a passion to meticulously preserve every key detail of your community’s history. And, what if you had the dream job of serving as the archivist for the Peabody Room collection of the Washington D.C. Georgetown Neighborhood Library? The collection you would develop and oversee would memorialize all the great people who started D.C.’s oldest neighborhood – one of unique historical charms — and one which played a key role in the foundation of American democracy.
POLITICS
delawarepublic.org

The Circle in Georgetown to be lit green for National Philanthropy Day

The Circle in Georgetown will be lit green every night this week. The Delaware Community Foundation and the Town of Georgetown are teaming up to light up the Circle with green lights for National Philanthropy Day:. “National Philanthropy Day is a way to mark the important role that philanthropy plays...
GEORGETOWN, DE
KVUE

Build-to-rent community coming to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Houston-based company that specializes in build-to-rent products is planning a new community in Georgetown. Wan Bridge Group will build and operate Georgetown Heights, a community of duplexes that will be located at 512 Northwood Drive in Georgetown. The two-story duplexes will feature three- and four-bedroom plans between 1,400 and 2,100 square feet.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Reading Magazine

Indigenous Culture: The Preservation and Preservers

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, National Native American Heritage Day on Friday and Indigenous Peoples’ Month coming to a close, there is much to understand about indigenous history and culture. Millions of Native American and First Nations people were displaced, killed and succumbed to “old world” diseases after Europeans colonized the...
READING, PA
#3324 Dent Place Nw
pocahontastimes.com

Preserving Pocahontas

Cal Price, Editor of The Pocahontas Times, is second from the left in this photo of a hunting party near Marlinton. (Courtesy of Janie Sharp, ID: PHP001489) Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org. If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county...
MARLINTON, WV
gazettejournal.net

A passion for bringing history to light

Dr. Wesley Wilson has a passion for preserving and bringing to light Gloucester’s rich African American history. Southbound travelers will see this Happy Birthday banner in front of the historic Woodville Rosenwald School to celebrate the 90th birthday of Dr. Wesley Wilson, President and Executive Director of the Woodville Rosenwald School Foundation. Pictured, from left, are board members Sue Perrin, James Newton, Bobby Ray, Brent Heath and Hank Hucles.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Historic Preservation
Politics
Archaeology
NBC 26 WGBA

Today is Native American Heritage Day

Today, Nov. 26, is Native American Heritage Day. Bobbi Webster, Oneida Nation public relations director, says it's a time to celebrate the first people of this nation and their integral importance in our history and future.
ONEIDA, WI
Spotlight News

Proctors earns props for preservation

ALBANY — Proctors was recognized for its dual restoration efforts of the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Proctors Collaborative was named one of this year’s Excellence in Historic Preservation award winners by the Preservation League. Since 1984, the Preservation League’s statewide awards program has highlighted projects, organizations, publications, […]
ALBANY, NY
georgetowner.com

Last Day for La Jolie Bleue; Avocado Mattress to Open

We sadly report that today is the last day for La Jolie Bleue, the sweet and savory bakery at 1560 Wisconsin Ave. NW. The popular dine-in and takeout spot, run by Tahar and Djamila Slimani, is looking for a new home in Georgetown. We wish them an especially Happy Thanksgiving — and hope to see them soon in the neighborhood, where they have been for years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
georgetowner.com

Mayor Mellows Mask Mandate

Some call the new sometimes-off, sometimes-on District mask mandate ordered by Mayor Muriel Bowser beginning today Monday Nov. 22 a “dropping.” Others call it “on the way out.” Others call it a “mellowing.” Still others say: “finally! “What took so long!?” And, some describe the situation as “a catastrophe waiting to happen,” “too soon,” “too late,” or the mayor as a “control freak,” and the move “irresponsible.” A WTOP headline on Monday stated “DC ‘dials back’ indoor masking, largely ending its mandate.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
eaglecountryonline.com

Monarch Meadows Nature Preserve

Hillforest Victorian House Museum was the home of industrialist and financier Thomas Gaff and his family between 1855 and 1926. Grief during the holidays can be painful. The need for support may be greatest at this time. Hope for the Holidays is a four-week grief support group from Loving Hearts Hospice that offers understanding, compassion, and support for those who have lost a loved one. Meetings are scheduled for four Tuesdays in November starting on November 2nd through the 23rd from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Loving Hearts offices located at 4109 North Dearborn Road, Lawrenceburg IN. The group is free to the public, but registration is required. For information, or to register, contact Rev. Patti Warning, Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator, at (812) 932-0641, or email her at pwarning@lovingheartshospice.com.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Montana Standard

Passion for wilderness

On a map, the areas that would be protected by the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act don't look like a lot. They’re just lines drawn to separate another wilderness area from the proposed additions. Already, we have two wilderness areas in the general vicinity — the Bob Marshall and the Scapegoat.
LIFESTYLE
Brenham Banner-Press

Preserving family land

When Loretta Haren received family land after her father’s death in the 1980s, she never imagined one day she would stand at the state’s capital as a Family Land Heritage honoree. But on Nov. 3, she found herself doing just so. “I didn’t know this was even available,” Haren said...
