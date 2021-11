Thanksgiving is only a few days away and you need to be ready to drop some random Thanksgiving facts at the dinner table to impress your friends and family. We all know that the first Thanksgiving was celebrated with the Pilgrims and the Native Americans hundreds of years ago. But, did you know that the first Thanksgiving didn't even have turkey as the main dish? If you knew that, then you might know some of these other Thanksgiving facts. Take the quiz below and test your Thanksgiving knowledge.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO