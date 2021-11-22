Noah Syndergaard Can Choose His Own Adventure

The New York Mets appear to have left Noah Syndergaard on read during free-agent discussions. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that Syndergaard had no intention of leaving the Mets but experienced radio silence from the team while opposing clubs began wooing him. Syndergaard would go on to sign a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the team that pursued him the hardest. Angels GM Perry Minasian reportedly insisted on a sit-down meeting with Syndergaard and flew across the country to have dinner with him, ultimately agreeing to a contract with the right-hander.
