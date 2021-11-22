ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Noah Syndergaard Can Choose His Own Adventure

By Michael Ajeto
baseballprospectus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Syndergaard has been a near-elite pitcher throughout his career—in a...

www.baseballprospectus.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Angels In Agreement On One-Year Contract

On the day before free agents must decide whether to accept or reject their qualifying offers, it appears Noah Syndergaard will leave New York. The longtime Mets starting pitcher reportedly is “making progress” on a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday, citing Major League Baseball sources.
NFL
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Noah Syndergaard Fleeing New York Mets Disaster

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan "Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal, pending a physical, sources told ESPN on Tuesday." The Mets tendered the player the fans nicknamed "Thor" the qualifying offer of $18.4 million, therefore the team will be get...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Yardbarker

Why Noah Syndergaard Ultimately Chose The Angels Over Mets

It wasn't just about the money. That's right, dollar figures certainly do a lot of the talking in this industry, but Noah Syndergaard's decision to leave the Mets was much deeper than that. In fact, Syndergaard made it clear in late-September that he did not want to leave the Mets...
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

What Noah Syndergaard's new contract means for Justin Verlander

The Angels agreed to give Noah Syndergaard a one-year, $21 million contract Tuesday. What does that mean for the Astros and Justin Verlander? Well, for one, go ahead and say goodbye to the wishful thinking of the Astros' qualifying offer, which is one-year, $18.4 million. The Astros probably held out...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Mets gave Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder?

The New York Mets appear to have left Noah Syndergaard on read during free-agent discussions. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that Syndergaard had no intention of leaving the Mets but experienced radio silence from the team while opposing clubs began wooing him. Syndergaard would go on to sign a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the team that pursued him the hardest. Angels GM Perry Minasian reportedly insisted on a sit-down meeting with Syndergaard and flew across the country to have dinner with him, ultimately agreeing to a contract with the right-hander.
MLB
FanSided

Noah Syndergaard signs prove-it deal with Angels worth $21 million

Noah Syndergaard will look to prove his worth with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim after signing a one-year deal. UPDATE: Syndergaard’s deal has been made official, as he passed his physical, per FanSided’s Robert Murray. The Los Angeles Angels have signed free agent starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure
The Spun

3 Other Teams Reportedly Had Interest In Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard has officially agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels, but not before three other teams had an interest in him. According to Jon Heyman, three AL East teams were involved in talks as the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Red Sox all liked him. Ultimately though, it wasn’t enough as the Angels were able to snag him.
MLB
WNCT

Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the New York Mets for a lucrative fresh start on the West Coast. The Angels announced the deal Tuesday night for the 29-year-old Syndergaard, a dominant and intimidating...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

It’s a blood bath: Noah Syndergaard ‘bolts’ for L.A.; Mets Twitter reacts

Thor is no more (in New York) -- but that isn’t stopping Mets fans from hammering him. Noah Syndergaard, who earned his superhero moniker from fans in Queens, “bolted” for the West Coast on Tuesday morning. The 29-year-old, fireballing right-hander, who spent the last six seasons in blue and orange, opted to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angeles, according to reports.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Mets lose pitcher Noah Syndergaard to this West Coast team

The New York Mets’ rotation plans for 2022 took a hit on Tuesday, when Noah Syndergaard accepted a one-year, $21 million contract offer from the Los Angeles Angels, thus rejecting New York’s $18.4 million qualifying offer. The expectation all along was for Syndergaard to stay with the Mets in 2022,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard deal could screw Yankees on Justin Verlander

Or, you know, Justin Verlander’s age, injury history, and basic vibe could screw the Yankees in the Justin Verlander chase. Either one, really. Imagine having to tell Justin’s weird agitator brother Ben that he’s going to the Yankees after Ben crafted an entire persona around defending the Astros and hating the Bronx? Chills. But we digress.
MLB
New York Post

How Mets drove Noah Syndergaard away in final days with team: Sherman

Noah SYNDERGAARD began the free agency period with an $18.4 million qualifying offer in hand and New York in his heart. His intention was not to leave the Mets. But in the intermediate period between being given the qualifying offer on Nov. 7 and Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline to accept or reject, Syndergaard experienced radio silence from the only team for which he had ever played in the majors while other clubs began to woo him. No team more than the Angels.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets offseason wish list: How New York can solidify rotation following Noah Syndergaard departure

The 2021-22 MLB offseason is a few weeks old and we're still waiting for the first major move to happen. That's not unusual -- like the MLB season itself, the offseason is a marathon rather than a sprint -- although the impending expiration of the competitive bargaining agreement greatly complicates how the hot stove season proceeds. That said, it's still the offseason, and we're going to examine each prospective buyer's winter wish list over the next few days. Now it's the New York Mets' turn. Let's get to it.
MLB
Newsday

Mets' uncertainty was not a 'gamble' Noah Syndergaard wanted to take

Noah Syndergaard said on Friday that he bolted to the Angels in part because of the "uncertainty" surrounding the Mets, who when he signed earlier this week did not yet have a general manager and still don’t have a manager. "It was the hardest decision of my life," Syndergaard said...
MLB
CBS Sports

Samson: Angels' desperation ends up helping the Mets, with Noah Syndergaard signing

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels and right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract. Prior to signing with the Angels, Syndergaard had received an $18.4 million qualifying offer to remain with the New York Mets, which he declined. During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy