The football season is winding down and the award season is right around the corner. There is exciting news about the future of the Simone Awards. McCarthy Auto Group has been a long-time supporter of high school football programs and athletes in the Metro Area. McCarthy is a founding sponsor of PrepsKC, a media outlet for Kansas City high school football, as well as a patron for 23 $1,000 college scholarships at the annual Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association Scholar Banquet. McCarthy’s commitment to investing in athletics and continuing education is what drew them to sponsor this year’s prestigious Simone Awards. The recipient of this award is selected by high school football coaches and select media members based on excellence on the playing field.

6 DAYS AGO