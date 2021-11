Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com. There is also a presale for Citi credit card owners tha…

