Back in February, Zynga and Lucasfilm announced Star Wars: Hunters, a 4x4 arena shooter in the same vein as Overwatch. Over the months, development continued, and this past September, we learned that Star Wars: Hunters would be officially released sometime in 2022. As Zynga gears up for this release, the title has started popping up in soft-launch in a few exclusive territories. Luckily I was able to sideload the title to take it for a spin, and so I've recorded a 30-minute gameplay video that not only explores the game's settings but also dives into its arena shooting gameplay. So if you've been eager to see exactly what Star Wars: Hunters has to offer, you're in luck, as that's what today's post is all about.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO