Electronics

COROS Adds GoPro Control, Komoot Route Sync, and More

By DC Rainmaker
DC Rainmaker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother month, another substantial COROS watch firmware update. And as usual, most watches get all these updates, no matter the age. This makes COROS the second watch company, after Amazfit (and GoPro’s own now-deprecated Apple Watch app) to add support for it using the new SDK, enabling you to switch modes...

www.dcrainmaker.com

SHOPPING

