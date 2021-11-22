COROS Adds GoPro Control, Komoot Route Sync, and More

The Xbox November update is now rolling out to all consoles and offers up additional accessibility upgrades, additional audio settings, a controller firmware update, and more. Alongside the news that the Microsoft Store now has accessibility tags and the implementation of Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles, the Xbox November update has also started making its way to all players. The biggest addition this month — aside from the two big hits — is the introduction of new colour filters on the Xbox Series X|S, allowing for players with colour blindness or colour vision deficiency to better distinguish different colours. To modify the appearance of colour tones, head to the colour filters section of the accessibility settings on your console. The modified colour tones will be applied to everything on your Xbox, from games and movies to the dashboard and more.

