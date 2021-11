A small storm system brought a light coating of snow to parts of New Jersey Sunday morning and more flurries could be on the way, forecasters said. Measurable amounts of snow — defined as one-tenth of an inch or more on the ground — were recorded in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, and Warren counties this morning, the National Weather Service reported. Other parts of the state got an even lighter dusting.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO