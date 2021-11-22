Bobby Flay—After Tense Negotiations—Finally Stays With Food Network

Former NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach have been crowned the winner of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30. The pair took the “DWTS” Mirrorball trophy on Monday, beating out finalists JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy; Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten; and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. “I never thought I’d have a ballroom trophy,” Shumpert told ET after impressing the judges with a freestyle set to both Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” and DJ Clent’s “Bounce” by DJ Clent. “Hats off to the work that we put in... I think me and Dani set our mind to that when we got that 40, that we don’t want to just to drop off now and just steam out of the competition. I think we just put in a lot of hours and when it was time to perform, it got easy.”

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO