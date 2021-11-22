ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The organizers of the Brit Awards announced Monday they are scrapping...

www.timesdaily.com

wincountry.com

BRIT Awards to introduce gender-neutral categories at 2022 show

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s pop music honours, the BRITs, will get rid of its female and male categories from next year, introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, organisers said on Monday. Performers will now be in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Queen guitarist Brian May slams Brit Awards for removing gendered categories

London [UK], November 26 (ANI): Brian May, the guitarist for the British rock band Queen, has excoriated the Brit Awards for its decision to scrap gendered categories, describing the "frightening" move as "a decision that has been made without enough thought."According to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this week the Brits scrapped four awards including male solo artist, female solo artist, international male solo artist and international female solo artist, in favour of two gender-neutral categories, which are the artist of the year and international artist of the year.
MUSIC
The Independent

Queen’s Brian May says Brits scrapping gendered award categories is an ‘ill-thought-out’ decision

Brian May has hit out at the Brit Awards over their “ill-thought-out” decision to get rid of gendered categories.On Tuesday (23 November), the annual music awards show announced that their prizes would no longer be split into male and female categories, with the biggest awards of the night now being Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year.In a statement announcing the change, the Brits said the move came to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them” and as a commitment to being...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why the Brit Awards ditching gender categories makes perfect sense

It’s made headlines, but the news that the 2022 Brit Awards will ditch gendered categories is hardly a surprise. Rumours of a shakeup at the UK music ceremony have been around for the past year. They most recently flared up after Sam Smith – who identifies as non-binary – was excluded from the gendered categories in March. The move feels inevitable. So too does the backlash. But this decision is the correct, logical one for an awards show seeking to avoid the impending irrelevance staring it – and others like it – right in the face.So, as of 2022’s event,...
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Brits’ decision to scrap gendered categories raises concerns – Culture Secretary

Male and female prizes will be replaced by gender-neutral gongs. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has described as “sad” the Brit Awards’ decision to scrap male and female categories at the ceremony next year. She raised concerns that the move, which will instead see gender-neutral gongs featured, could lead to women...
SOCIETY
hypebeast.com

British Woman Finds 34 Carat Diamond Worth Over $2 Million USD During Her Fall Cleaning

In the case of coincidental finds, a woman in her 70s finds a 34-carat diamond amidst cleaning her home in Northumberland, U.K. The owner originally thought that it was a costume jewelry stone. Turns out, the gem, which is slightly larger than a £1 GBP coin, has a shocking value of approximately £2 million GBP ($2.73 million USD). Featonby’s Auctioneers’ Mark Lane called the worth of the diamond to be a “huge shock” when the owner came in to get her items valued. Lane told the BBC, “The lady came in with a bag of jewelry as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town. It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewelry items.”
U.K.
