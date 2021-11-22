Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories

In the case of coincidental finds, a woman in her 70s finds a 34-carat diamond amidst cleaning her home in Northumberland, U.K. The owner originally thought that it was a costume jewelry stone. Turns out, the gem, which is slightly larger than a £1 GBP coin, has a shocking value of approximately £2 million GBP ($2.73 million USD). Featonby’s Auctioneers’ Mark Lane called the worth of the diamond to be a “huge shock” when the owner came in to get her items valued. Lane told the BBC, “The lady came in with a bag of jewelry as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town. It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewelry items.”

U.K. ・ 25 DAYS AGO