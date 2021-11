The Jets’ first nine games of the 2021 season have fallen into three distinct categories — 1. Stunning wins. 2. Disasters. 3. Total disasters. Since that first category contains just two games — the victories over the Titans and Bengals — and two of the total disasters have come the past two weeks, it’s understandable why bettors wouldn’t even consider taking the Jets this week against the Dolphins. Not after Miami’s defense shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens 10 days ago.

