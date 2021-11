The housing market is booming, and people are taking this opportunity to move out of cities and into suburban and rural areas. These migration patterns are largely due to record low mortgage rates and the fact that many companies are offering fully remote options. In fact, a recent Redfin report found that 30% of homebuyers are looking to relocate to more affordable areas. Homeowners from all over the country are deciding that it’s time to move – the question is, where are people moving to, and should you follow?

