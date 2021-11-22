OSU Alumni Association extends sympathies to Wisconsin parade victims

Deadly OSU Homecoming Crash The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has extended their sympathies to victims of Sunday’s deadly crash in Wisconsin.

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has extended their sympathies to victims of Sunday’s deadly crash in Wisconsin.

At least five people were killed when an SUV crashed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In 2015, a woman crashed into a crowd celebrating OSU’s homecoming celebration in Stillwater.

Four people were killed and dozens more were injured in the crash.

Adacia Chambers was convicted on four murder charges and 39 counts of assault. Chambers was sentenced to four concurrent life sentences and 10 year sentences for each assault charge.

Chambers will not be eligible for parole until she is 73.

