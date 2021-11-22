ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSU Alumni Association extends sympathies to Wisconsin parade victims

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwxsA_0d3wVyEZ00
Deadly OSU Homecoming Crash The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has extended their sympathies to victims of Sunday’s deadly crash in Wisconsin.

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has extended their sympathies to victims of Sunday’s deadly crash in Wisconsin.

At least five people were killed when an SUV crashed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In 2015, a woman crashed into a crowd celebrating OSU’s homecoming celebration in Stillwater.

Four people were killed and dozens more were injured in the crash.

Adacia Chambers was convicted on four murder charges and 39 counts of assault. Chambers was sentenced to four concurrent life sentences and 10 year sentences for each assault charge.

Chambers will not be eligible for parole until she is 73.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRMG

Man found dead at Bird Creek in Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The FBI, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body of a man was found Sunday morning in Bird Creek, in Tulsa County, authorities said. The body was found around 9:30 a.m. The man has not yet been identified. The...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Large group of thieves rob Best Buy in suburban Minneapolis

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A group of 20 to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in Minnesota, stealing numerous electronic items Friday night, authorities said. The robberies in the store, located in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville, occurred at about 8 p.m. CST, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The thefts...
BURNSVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KRMG

3 injured after shooting at Kalamazoo bus station; suspect fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gunman opened fire Saturday morning at a bus station in Kalamazoo, Michigan, injuring several people before being fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, police were called to the Kalamazoo Transportation Center at 9:15 a.m. EST, WOOD-TV reported.
KALAMAZOO, MI
KRMG

Nashville shooting: 3 dead, 4 injured inside apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were killed and four more were injured following a shooting at an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 9:45 p.m. CST, WZTV reported. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WKRN. Four others were...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Osu Alumni Association#Cowboyfamily#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Michigan highway closed after semi overturns, spills milk

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — A highway in southeastern Michigan was forced to close Saturday afternoon after an overturned semi-truck began leaking milk onto the road, authorities said. The eastbound lanes of Michigan Highway 14, known as the M-14, were closed near Plymouth after the truck fell over, WDIV reported. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Ahmaud Arbery's mom: Thankful for justice and son's legacy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery's mother woke up Thursday with a new, very important blessing on Thanksgiving Day. But there will still be an empty chair at the family's celebrations. It is a reminder that while she feels justice was served when the three white men who helped shoot her son were convicted Wednesday for cornering and killing him as he ran through a coastal Georgia neighborhood, she will never be made whole again because her son is gone.
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Death of 14-year-old Florida boy ruled a homicide

FLORIDA — The death of a 14-year-old Florida boy whose body was found last week has been ruled a homicide by local police. Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach Gardens was found dead Nov. 16 around 9 a.m. local time near an Interstate 95 overpass by a passerby who spotted the boy's bike lying in the grass.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Motorcyclist dies after walking into traffic

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Lieutenant Matt Arnold tells us the rider rear-ended a truck as both were heading eastbound on 41st. The crash launched the motorcyclist off their bike.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Missing 27-year-old woman has been found

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Dukelberger has been found. Around 11 p.m., on Nov. 25, a homeowner called Osage County Sheriff’s Office to report a crime. Deputies responded and found the farmhouse and an outbuilding had been broken into and the homeowners’...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

The video of Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness. But the murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured as much by their own words to investigators the day of the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy