ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The showrunner of Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ explains that shocking finale twist

By TRACY BROWN
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series is akin to a new arrangement of the opus that is the beloved original anime series. Starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as the cowboys of the spaceship Bebop, the new adaptation layers familiar characters, moments, visuals, sounds and other references from the anime...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Already Has 'Big Plans' For Season 2

The showrunner of the new live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series has a message for the CEO of Netflix: the show is just warming up. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Goya Studios premiere of the sci-fi anime series, show developer André Nemec talked about where the show has gone and where he wants it to go. "Cowboy Bebop" is a live-action iteration of the highly influential anime series of the same name, following a ragtag group of space-traveling bounty hunters in 2071. Over 26 episodes ("sessions"), the original series ran on Cartoon Network as the first anime to air on Adult Swim and is...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Satine
Person
Alex Hassell
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Person
John Cho
TVGuide.com

Why Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Changed the Anime's Iconic Ending

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the original Cowboy Bebop anime series and the Netflix adaptation! Read at your own risk!]. Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved anime Cowboy Bebop has arrived, and while the new iteration introduces new audiences to the iconic characters of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Vicious, and Julia via John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, and Elena Satine respectively, there are some stark differences between the Netflix version and the 1998 anime. The overall premise remains the same — bounty hunters in space try to make a living while one of them is hiding a secret past with a violent crime syndicate — but the direction that Netflix takes these characters is very different from the original.
TV SERIES
Slate

Cowboy Bebop Is Netflix’s Latest Live-Action Anime Mistake

Cowboy Bebop, directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, remains one of the most iconic anime of all time. Lauded by mainstream critics and anime fans alike for its visual style, Yoko Kanno’s soundtrack, and its explorations of mortality, nihilism, and identity, Cowboy Bebop has enjoyed an excellent reputation since its 1998 premiere. And stateside, it is especially renowned for being many Americans’ first experience with anime, first airing in English on Cartoon Network in 2001 as part of the nascent Adult Swim programming block. All told, it remains one of the most beloved anime by new and old fans, who still praise it as a must-watch and a modern classic.
COMICS
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

There are very few live-action adaptations that are universally embraced by fans. The new Cowboy Bebop, from streamer Netflix, is likely to cause divisive reactions from fans of the original anime that debuted in Japan in 1998, and premiered in the United States in 2001. But that’s okay, because this...
COMICS
The Verge

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has heart, style, and some rough edges

Netflix’s live-action take on Cowboy Bebop comes with a lot of expectations. Much of those come from the existing fans, of course — those who loved the original anime with its jazz- and corgi-infused mix of noir and sci-fi and are hoping the new series does it justice. Then there are those coming to the show without existing expectations, who are just looking for some great space capers. On top of this, Netflix’s Bebop is also the latest in a growing list of attempts at turning classic anime into live-action shows or movies. For the most part, these have been an unqualified disaster, whether it’s the Americanized Death Note movie or M. Night Shyamalan’s forgettable take on The Last Airbender.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Cowboy Bebop#Cowboys#Showrunner
hypebeast.com

Netflix Delivers Side-by-Side Comparisons of 'Cowboy Bebop'

After delivering first looks a few months back, Netflix has now offered side-by-sides of Cowboy Bebop. The comparisons serve to highlight how the upcoming live-action adaptation draws from the beloved original anime series. The first comparison focuses on a scene from the anime’s ninth episode, “Jamming With Edward,” in which...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Earns First Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for film reviews, and TV lovers have embraced the site in the last few years. As streaming services continue making original series, the pressure is on to impress, and the right Rotten Tomatoes score can help a project out. But right now, Cowboy Bebop is struggling to turn tides with its Rotten Tomatoes score.
COMICS
Kansas City Star

‘Cowboy Bebop’ brings classic anime to life at Netflix

“Cowboy Bebop” is a little Western, a little noir and a little sci-fi. The cast will add its own descriptors: “funky,” “weird,” a “hodgepodge.” But at its heart, the live-action series about a group of space bounty hunters wants to be an homage to its original anime version. “In discussing...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Ringer

Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Remake Succeeds on Its Own Terms

For once, I’m inclined to praise and defend—with caveats—a Western live-action adaptation of a classic anime series. On Friday, Netflix premiered its long-anticipated adaptation of the 1998 anime series Cowboy Bebop. Bounty hunters Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) live together on board the space freighter Bebop, chasing paydays across the galaxy. They’re an argumentative crew, often hustling at cross-purposes, each sulking off now and again to solve their own sad backstory. Spike is a former mobster, Jet is a retired cop, and Faye is a wanted debtor with amnesia after spending half a century in cryosleep. Presumed dead by the mob known as the Syndicate, Spike longs for his former lover Julia (Elena Satine), who is held captive by her abusive boyfriend, Vicious (Alex Hassell), as he leads a bloody coup within the Syndicate. Once partners in crime, Spike and Vicious now rival each other for Julia’s affection.
TV SERIES
Esquire

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Reboot Is a Careful Homage to the Original Anime

When it comes to the world of anime, Cowboy Bebop isn't a name you casually toss around. No, the ne-noir science fiction series is in the most beloved, upper echelon. The original 26 episode run that debuted at the turn of the millennium has been lauded as something close to a masterpiece. Which is all to say, Netflix's live action reboot, which drops on the streamer this week, is lurking in dangerous territory. How do you take a series with such a fervent fanbase and try match the original?
TV SERIES
Insider

15 details you missed in Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' reboot

Netflix has made a live-action reboot of the '90s sci-fi anime "Cowboy Bebop." The reboot makes significant changes from its source material including introducing new characters. However, there are references to the anime throughout in the costumes, set, and episode names. The first scene of Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" is a...
COMICS
The Verge

The soundtrack for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop hits streaming platforms on November 19th

The early reaction to Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been mixed, but there’s one thing that everyone seems to agree on: the soundtrack is killer. Yoko Kanno, who gave the original anime its distinctive jazzy songs, returned as composer on the Netflix series, while her band the Seatbelts performed the tracks. The soundtrack includes a few original songs along with rerecorded classics. Thankfully, it’ll also be available to listen to outside of the show very soon. Netflix revealed that the soundtrack will be on streaming services — that includes Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, and Tidal — starting November 19th, the same day the 10-episode series lands on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy