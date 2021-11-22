ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Titan of Tehran’ uniquely blends history, memories

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Titan of Tehran,” by Shahrzad Elghanayan (AP Books) When most of us get curious about our family history, we pay a visit to Ancestry.com. Shahrzad Elghanayan is not most of us. She is the granddaughter of Habib Elghanian, arguably one of the most famous Iranian industrialists of all time,...

sdvoice.info

4 Haitian Novels That Beautifully Blend History, Memory and Reality

Following the July 7, 2021 assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse and after one Haitian official requested that the U.N. and U.S. send troops to help stabilize the nation, many Haitian activists and artists recoiled at the prospect of yet another outside intervention. The Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat is one...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Six review – the Chinese survivors who were written out of the Titanic narrative

What’s in a name? That evergreen question is complicated even further in Arthur Jones’s fascinating documentary, executive produced by James Cameron and informed by the research of marine historian Steven Schwankert. Following the Titanic sinking in 1912, the identities of the 700-odd survivors have been mostly claimed, except for those of six Chinese men – out of eight who boarded – who remained bizarrely neglected. This film chronicles Schwankert’s quest to unravel the mystery, as his arduous journey across the US, the UK, Canada, and China takes the shape of a detective story, where each revelation exposes the blatant racism of early 20th-century western politics.
CHINA
