“Demon Slayer” is using its success to propel itself into the video game market to make as much profit as they can, and that’s maybe the best choice any anime series has ever made. While the new video game, “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles,” is not expansive to the franchise or plot, it adds to the franchise’s titles and attracts new fans after the film, “Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train,” made the IP a phenomenal hit. Not only did Aniplex time the release perfectly with the launch of season two of the anime, but they also did it right.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO