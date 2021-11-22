ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals give out 4 games balls after 23-13 win over Seahawks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20h5Io_0d3wVGpx00

The Arizona Cardinals had a huge 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Sunday. They had contributions from a number of players. After the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury handed out game balls.

Check out who got them.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

1

TE Zach Ertz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmswk_0d3wVGpx00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsbury gave Ertz the first game ball for his two touchdown receptions. He finished with eight receptions for a team-high 88 yards. It was the first time he had multiple touchdowns in a game since 2019.

2

LB Chandler Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WG54_0d3wVGpx00
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsbury’s second game ball went to Jones. He said it was for his 2.5 sacks. The official scoring took that half sack away and gave a full sack to teammate Markus Golden, but with his two sacks, he now has the 10th-most sacks by any player at Lumen Field. It is significant because he has never played for the Seahawks.

The two sacks give him eight on the season and three in his last three games.

3

QB Colt McCoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4gvr_0d3wVGpx00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Of course McCoy got a game ball. Making his third start in a row, he completed 80% of his passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first 300-yard game since 2014.

He also beat the Seahawks in Seattle last year when he started for the New York Giants in place of an injured Daniel Jones.

He is the only quarterback in the NFL to have a win in Seattle in 2020 and 2021. Yes, even Russell Wilson has not won at Lumen Field both years. The Seahawks have lost all his home starts this season.

4

WR A.J. Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLoQr_0d3wVGpx00
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The fourth and final game ball went to Green. It was for “huge catches” when the team needed him. He had four receptions for 78 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM drops truth bomb on JJ Watt injury

After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Colt Mccoy
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
FanSided

3 Russell Wilson trades that will get QB to a winning team

These three teams can save quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks after this season. Things were supposed to get better for the Seattle Seahawks once quarterback Russell Wilson returned from his middle finger injury. So far, the same issues ail the Seahawks even with the one-time Super Bowl champion returning into the starting lineup.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zach Ertz#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#Cards Wire#Spotify#The New York Giants#Wr#Green
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch hilariously returns to school in epic video

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch became one of the NFL’s most recognizable players on and off the field. On the field, he was known as ‘Beast Mode’ for his violent running style. Off the field, he became famous for being a man of very, very few words. Well, Lynch is back and this time, he’s returning to where it all started. That’s right, Marshawn Lynch went back to school.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks so bad their week 13 game will likely get flexed out of SNF

The Seattle Seahawks are trending in all the wrong directions at this point in the season. The team is 3-7 and they are about to lose a primetime game. Per a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the week 13 Sunday Night Football game originally slated to be Seattle versus the San Francisco 49ers will likely change.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s stern message with Seahawks in free fall

With a 3-7 record through 10 games, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t where they thought they’d be before the season started. But after Russell Wilson’s extended absence due to his finger injury and his continued struggles upon his return, things have looked bleak for the NFC West side. Russell Wilson was...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Panthers takeaways after impressive Week 10 win over Cardinals

In Week 10, the Carolina Panthers got off to a quick start against the Arizona Cardinals and never looked back as they dominated in a 34-10 victory. Cam Newton’s arrival was a huge boost to the team as they faced Kliff Kingsbury’s squad that was without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB Kyler Murray a game-time decision

Murray practiced for the third time in as many days on Thursday in an effort to make it back into game action for the first time since Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Murray didn't practice at all leading up to Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers but finally made it back on to the field last Friday before ultimately being ruled out for the game against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks crystal ball: Our staff thinks there is hope vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks are 3-6 and the Cardinals are 8-2. Seattle absolutely must have a win in week 11 and our staff is split about whether good things will happen in week 11 or not. But to be fair, I think the majority of the staff every week of 2021 has more hope than I do. We might simply not be facing the fact that the Seahawks are not a good football team. Sure, they are 3-6 and have had key injuries, especially to Russell Wilson, but since week 1 this team has been inconsistent.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy