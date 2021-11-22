Georgia fans react to Florida firing Dan Mullen

On Sunday, news broke that the Florida Gators had fired head coach Dan Mullen. For Georgia fans, there were mixed emotions.

On one hand, UGA fans enjoyed having Mullen at Florida. On the other, the DawgNation loves watching the drama unfold from their biggest rival as the Gators prepare for yet another coaching search.

Mullen went 1-3 against the Bulldogs during his tenure with Florida, did not pose a threat in recruiting and had lost five consecutive games to Power Five programs.

Georgia fans reacted to the news on Sunday.

UGA Football Live asked, Georgia fans answered

Did Kirby Smart's level of success at Georgia get Mullen fired?

Mullen has lost five consecutive games against Power Five programs

"Florida doesn't have a Dan Mullen problem, it's a Kirby Smart/UGA problem"

Florida will be looking for its fourth head coach since the departure of Urban Meyer.