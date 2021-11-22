ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia fans react to Florida firing Dan Mullen

By Joe Vitale
 6 days ago
On Sunday, news broke that the Florida Gators had fired head coach Dan Mullen. For Georgia fans, there were mixed emotions.

On one hand, UGA fans enjoyed having Mullen at Florida. On the other, the DawgNation loves watching the drama unfold from their biggest rival as the Gators prepare for yet another coaching search.

Mullen went 1-3 against the Bulldogs during his tenure with Florida, did not pose a threat in recruiting and had lost five consecutive games to Power Five programs.

Georgia fans reacted to the news on Sunday.

UGA Football Live asked, Georgia fans answered

Did Kirby Smart's level of success at Georgia get Mullen fired?

Mullen has lost five consecutive games against Power Five programs

"Florida doesn't have a Dan Mullen problem, it's a Kirby Smart/UGA problem"

Florida will be looking for its fourth head coach since the departure of Urban Meyer.

Related
wtva.com

Florida fired former Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTVA) — Dan Mullen left for Florida after a successful nine-season run in Starkville as the head football coach at Mississippi State. Now comes word his time is up as the head coach in Gainesville. Multiple media outlets reported Sunday that Florida fired Mullen after four seasons on...
FLORIDA STATE
dawgnation.com

What Florida hiring Billy Napier means for Georgia football

Georgia’s biggest rival has a new head coach, as the University of Florida hired Billy Napier as the new head coach. Napier replaces Dan Mullen, who was fired after four seasons at the helm. Less than a year after winning the SEC East and beating Georgia, the Gators moved on from Mullen. Florida beat Florida State on Saturday to move to 6-6 on the season.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Dan Mullen sends message to Florida fans following disappointing Mizzou loss

Florida’s humiliating 2021 football season can’t come to an end soon enough. It’s been one thing after another for the Gators this year, and they’ve been under a bad spotlight week-by-week. Head coach Dan Mullen and his club certainly won’t be in any better of a spotlight heading into this week after losing 24-23 in overtime to Missouri on Saturday for their sixth loss on the season.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Former Gators, Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Reacts to Dan Mullen Firing

After getting trounced by the San Francisco 49ers 30-10 on Sunday, Jaguars and former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer was asked about UF parting ways with head coach Dan Mullen during his post-game press conference. "He's one of my close friends," said Meyer. "He's a guy that was with...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum ‘Suspicious’ Of 1 Major Coaching Candidate

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t quite buying one candidate to fill Florida’s coaching vacancy. Since the firing of Dan Mullen, there have been a host of rumors that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier could fill the position. However, Finebaum is suspicious. “I’m very suspicious of one thing — why was Billy...
FOOTBALL
