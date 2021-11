News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB: TMRFF) is pleased to announce further assay results from drill-holes from its Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Drill holes being reported in this release are EZ-21-15, EZ-21-16, EZ-21-17, EZ-21-18, and EZ-21-19. The drill holes targeted the SW Vein at a vertical depth below 200 metres and the Blue Vein (EZ-21-19).

