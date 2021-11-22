ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Approval Dips to 36 Percent in Latest Poll

By News
GV Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s job approval rating is down to just 36 percent in a new Quinnipiac University poll, signaling...

gvwire.com

Oligard
6d ago

I can not believe that their are 36% of Americans that have a vegetable brain like Biden. They must of polled the millions of illegals that flooded over are open borders in less than a year.

David Rice
6d ago

I think the real truth is maybe 11 or 12% approval whatever these left-wing outlets say you know it will be much less than that. Let’s go Brandon

TheThumper
6d ago

just think what it would be if the main stream media didn't spend every possible minute doing damage control for him. he constantly tells of the airplane accident or his house fire or the Amtrak conductor story and they are LIES! nothing but LIES and the media never questions him on anything.

