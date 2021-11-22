Biden Approval Dips to 36 Percent in Latest Poll

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 15 DAYS AGO