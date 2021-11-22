ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ask the Doctors: What you need to know about facelifts

By ABC7 News
WZVN-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Michael Kim joined More in the Morning on...

abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

What you need to know about stomach cancer

(HealthDay)—New treatment options are giving hope to patients with stomach cancer. Also known as gastric cancer, the disease is the world's sixth most common cancer with 1.09 million new cases in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. It's an abnormal growth of cells that can affect any part of...
CANCER
sandiegomagazine.com

What Doctors Want You to Know About Choosing a Provider

Choosing the right health care provider is essential. Whether for preventive care or a medical crisis, your doctor should be a trusted part of your health journey. At Scripps, your care is put in the hands of not only your primary care doctor, but also an entire team of nurses, advanced practice clinicians, and specialty physicians who treat your health and wellness as their top priority. Click here to see what Scripps practitioners have to say about why teamwork helps them put the patient at the center of everything they do.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox2detroit.com

What you need to know about type 2 diabetes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - While you can't control whether or not you develop type one diabetes, there are precautions you can take to reduce your chances of getting type two diabetes. Dr. Andrew Scrogin, an endocrinologist with St. Joseph Mercy said type one tends to develop in younger children and people with autoimmune issues, while type two usually impacts people who weigh more who have insulin resistance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy