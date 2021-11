The New York Jets are having a rough start to the Zach Wilson/Robert Saleh era. The team has selected good young talent in recent years, but they have not reached their potential quite yet. For the second straight year, the Jets are slated to have multiple first-round picks from the Jamal Adams trade with Seattle. This year, however, Seattle is a bottom team in the NFL, which means the Jets have a real chance to have two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO