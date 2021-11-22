ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon returns in downtown Springfield

By Seth Rosenthal
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vdJH_0d3wSWtO00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon is back for 2021; the event hopes to fill three, 48-foot trailers with non-perishable food donations.

Police held food drive at Big Y in Wilbraham

All donations will go to the Open Pantry located in Springfield. Participants are asked to bring non perishable food donations to the south lot at the Basketball Hall Of Fame. Those interested in contributing financially can do so on their website .

To promote the donation drive, the Rock 102’s Bax and O’Brian will run a 52-hour broadcast. The broadcast will start from 5:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22nd and run until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24th.

“If suddenly your economic status were to change drastically, and you had nowhere else to go for food for your family, the open pantry is where you would go,” said radio host Mike Baxendale.

“You’re not only helping out people who may be your neighbors but you’re also helping out everybody in this region that could be in need for these services,” said radio host Steve Nagle.

The duo will be live from the Basketball Hall Of Fame in downtown Springfield.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Wilbraham, MA
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayflower#Marathon#Weather#Non Perishable Food#Perishable Food#Big Y#Baxatrock102#The Rock 102#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match campaign back for the season

(WWTI) — The Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match campaign began on Thanksgiving Day, kicking off their 35th year of the program. As part of the annual campaign, Stewart’s Shops matches all donations made to their stores “dollar for dollar, penny for penny.” Customers donated over $900,000 as part of the campaign last year. With the match […]
NORWOOD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy