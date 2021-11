A new study shows a preliminary association between vaping and higher odds of an eating disorder diagnosis and increased risk for having an eating disorder. The study, published in the scientific journal Eating Behaviors, focused on a sample of nearly 52,000 college students and their habits that was pulled from an annual Healthy Minds Study survey, according to Kyle Ganson, one author of the study and an associate professor at the University of Toronto.

