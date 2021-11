ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The sheriff of Orangeburg County is warning residents of yet another case where scammers are trying to get money by scaring people over the phone. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell issued a statement on Sunday warning residents of the latest scam, claiming residents owe money for missing jury duty. While that is something that counties have dealt with before, this time the scammers are taking it a step further by using the name of an actual deputy when they call.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO