The East Village will be decked out for the holidays during the upcoming Holiday Promenade, kicking off Friday. Photo: Greater Des Moines Partnership. It’s time for some holiday cheer. The annual Holiday Promenade in the East Village kicks off of Friday, the first of five weeks of events. Starting at dusk each Friday until Dec. 17, there will be holiday-themed activities, entertainment and shopping—East Village shops are encouraged to remain open until 9 p.m. At 6 p.m. this Friday, organizers will light up the Christmas tree at the Brenton Skating Plaza.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO