ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jimmy Fallon’s Adorable Daughters & Wife Nancy Make Rare Cameo In His New Christmas Ad — Watch

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVZDO_0d3wRjNk00
OfficialFritoLay/Youtube

Jimmy Fallon is joined by his wife Nancy, plus daughters Winnie, 8, and Frances, 6, for Frito-Lay’s joyful holiday-themed campaign that sees Jimmy doing an epic rendition of a beloved Christmas song.

Jimmy Fallon recruited his whole family to join him in starring in a new Christmas advertisement from Frito-Lay. The late-night host, 47, is the face of Frito-Lay’s “Share More Joy” campaign, which will air during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Jimmy stars as ten different family members in the ad, and he recites a hilarious rendition of “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” while highlighting different snacks from Frito-Lay, such as Ruffles and Cheetos. Jimmy’s daughters Winnie Rose, 8, and Frances Cole, 6, briefly appear alongside their comedic father in the holiday advertisement, as does Jimmy’s wife of almost 14 years, Nancy (Juvonen) Fallon, 54.

Winnie and Frances make their big debut around the 1:35 mark of the 2-minute-long video. In the scene, Jimmy is sweetly reading a Christmas story to his girls while they’re sitting nearby a Doritos bag. Jimmy is starting to fall asleep, but his girls poke him to stay awake, causing the comedian to keep singing “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” while busting outside to dance in the snow. Nancy leads Winnie and Frances outside, and the two siblings run into their dad’s arms, as Jimmy yells “Happy Holidays” to close out the sweet advertisement.

In an interview with People, which offered behind-the-scenes footage of the campaign video, Jimmy admitted that he was initially hesitant about including his daughters in the project. “I go, ‘I don’t know, man.’ Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don’t know if they’re good actors,” he told the outlet. “They’re not actor kids. I don’t know if they’re going to be good, this might waste everyone’s time.” However, it was Jimmy’s wife — who works as a producer in Hollywood, and co-owns Flower Films with Drew Barrymore — that convinced the Tonight Show host to let the girls appear on-screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41knAl_0d3wRjNk00
Jimmy Fallon with his daughters in Frito-Lay holiday campaign (Photo: OfficialFritoLay/Youtube)

“She was like, ‘I think you gotta, the kids are cute. If the kids are doing it, I’m going to do it too, so let’s just do it as a family,’ ” Jimmy told People. Now looking back on the finished project, he proudly said that “it turned out to be great. They were good actors. My girls got a good laugh.” He also said of the holiday-themed campaign, “There’s a fun childlike wonder to it, and there’s a sweetness to it.”

This isn’t the first time that Jimmy’s kids have joined him on-screen. Both Winnie and Frances have made occasional appearances on their dad’s late-night talk show, especially when Jimmy was working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nancy also appeared on the show in 2020 for several “Ask the Fallons” segments, during which they reflected on their December 2007 wedding on Necker Island in the Caribbean. “Hands down, one of the best days and nights of my life,” Jimmy said about the wedding day.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Daughter Kulture’s Hilarious Reaction To Getting A Baby Brother — Watch

Cardi B just revealed what daughter Kulture really thinks about welcoming a baby brother to the family. See the three-year-old’s hilarious reaction here!. Cardi B‘s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, has a few thoughts about her new baby brother! On Nov. 20, while answering fan questions before her hosting gig at the 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi responded to someone who wondered about her three-year-old daughter’s reaction to her new baby brother. The “Money” rapper simply replied with a clip of the three-year-old, proudly saying how much she wished for a “baby sister” instead.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Lets Daughter, 11, Paint His Nails In Adorable Video

Mark Wahlberg is officially the best girl dad ever as he let his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, paint his nails in a cute new video. Mark Wahlberg, 50, proved he is the best girl dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, painted his nails. In the video, Mark said to the camera, “I thought Halloween was over…she got me again,” as he held up his hand which was covered in extremely long pointed tips with black spiderwebs painted on them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Elle Fanning On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Actress Elle Fanning made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! She looked nice wearing a pink frock with fringe! On the show Elle talked about filming in Georgia, going on a haunted tour in a hearse, believing in ghosts, Jimmy’s theory about why they don’t exist, attending the LACMA Art & Film Gala, getting a selfie with the cast of “Squid Game,” bonding with Leonardo DiCaprio there, and her new Hulu show “The Great” about Catherine the Great. I have the details on her pretty dress inside and more pics with video clip, have a blessed day!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Jimmy Fallon
TODAY.com

Meghan Trainor's son makes adorable debut in mom's new Christmas music video

Meghan Trainor dropped a festive music video for her holiday single, “My Kind of Present,” from the deluxe version of her debut Christmas album “A Very Trainor Christmas.” The video, which was chockfull of holiday spirit, included a few special guest stars near and dear to the singer’s heart: her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their son, Riley.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#Christmas Song#Cameo#Frito Lay
HuffingtonPost

Keke Palmer Stuns Jimmy Fallon With 'Phenomenal' Shakira, Cher Impressions

Keke Palmer is one incredible impressionist. The “Hustlers” star busted out her best impersonations of actor Angela Bassett and pop stars Shakira and Cher on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”. Host Jimmy Fallon was stunned by Palmer’s versions of Shakira’s 2001 hit “Whenever, Wherever” and Cher’s 1998 smash “Believe.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson Talk ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ With Jimmy Fallon & Seth Meyers; Aykroyd’s Still Got His ‘Blues Brothers’ Moves

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson resurrected the original Ghostbusters last night for appearances on two NBC late-night programs, promoting the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth  Meyers. Highlight of the appearances: Aykroyd doing his signature Blues Brothers dance to a beat provided by drummer Nate Smith, and to the clear delight of his old pal Murray. Murray goaded Aykroyd into showing off his eccentric steps, then fondly recalled the first time he ever witnessed such moves: Aykroyd had started dating Saturday Night Live writer Rosie Shuster, Murray recalled, and...
MOVIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Big Sean & Hit-Boy Perform ‘What A Life’ on Jimmy Fallon: Watch

Last month, Big Sean and Hit-Boy joined forces for a new EP titled What You Expect which has striking bars and banging production. The dynamic duo has been at it with the promotion of the project, having recently released a music video for the song ‘Chaos‘. Last night, they continued the streak with a (pre-recorded) performance of ‘What A Life’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch it below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

Reba and Jimmy Fallon Join the Christmas TV Celebrations, The ‘Cusp’ of Adulthood, Enroll in the ‘School of Chocolate’

What goes well with Thanksgiving leftovers? Christmas TV, apparently, which goes into overdrive with classic holiday specials and new offerings, including a musical movie with Reba McEntire on Lifetime and an animated special for NBC inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s children’s book. A Showtime documentary profiles three girls coming of age in Texas. Chocoholics will delight in Netflix’s latest cooking competition.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas’: Jimmy Fallon Previews His Adorable Animated Special

Jimmy Fallon’s bestselling 2020 children’s book 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas comes to life in a new animated special, telling a story inspired by real-life adorableness. “I was picking my daughter up from school one day and she said, ‘How many more sleeps until we go to Grandma’s?’ I thought that was so cute,” says the Tonight Show host and father of two (right). “I thought there should be a book, 5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas, because when I was a kid, I’d look forward to Christmas so much with my sister.” He still does. “I’m one bulb away from being the Griswolds!”
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Julie Bowen Recreate Every Christmas Movie Poster

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And to Hallmark, Lifetime, Ion, and their ilk, Christmas means only one thing: a guy in a green shirt and a girl in a red shirt, smiling with (at most) 15% sexual chemistry. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made a game out of recreating as many Hallmark Xmas posters as possible. Jimmy and Julie Bowen bred innovation all over the place, copying the posters for Christmas on my Mind, Merry & Bright (starring Jodie Sweetin), Our Christmas Love Song, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (starring Jenny’s dud of a bf from The L Word), A Homecoming for the Holidays, Christmas in Rome (with the Xmas GOAT Lacey Chabert), Nostalgic Christmas. The Mistletoe Secret, Write Before Christmas, and Picture a Perfect Christmas (with live dog).
MOVIES
mediapost.com

Jimmy Fallon Rolls Out Family, Holiday Mirth-Making For Frito-Lay

In a first for Frito-Lay, the snacks marketer is going long-form with a two-minute holiday season commercial featuring Jimmy Fallon and family that debuts during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fallon, his wife and two young daughters are front and center in a spot titled “It’s The Most Wonderful Time...
CELEBRITIES
Bon Appétit

The Very Fancy Tea Party of Jimmy Fallon's Dreams

Welcome to Dream Dinner Party, where we ask notable figures to describe just that: the dinner party of their dreams. While we’re in the high season of cocktail parties and seated dinners, of epic reunions with family and friends, of long-awaited trips to tropical destinations, the incomparable Jimmy Fallon is going all in on… tea. So of course we needed to ask the late night host who he’d invite to his dream tea party.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Jenny Lewis play new single ‘Puppy And A Truck’ on ‘Fallon’

Jenny Lewis has given her new single ‘Puppy And A Track’ its TV debut – watch her perform the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thanksgiving (November 25) below. The new song was released earlier this month, and follows three previous collaborations with rapper Serengeti, including ‘IDIOT’,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy