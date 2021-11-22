ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping cultures and land above water

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Indigenous groups are sharing their stories...

Lassen County News

Agriculture and Interior Departments take action to strengthen tribal co-stewardship of public lands and waters

During today’s White House Tribal Nations Summit, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and the Interior have created the Tribal Homelands Initiative. This collaborative effort will improve federal stewardship of public lands, waters, and wildlife by strengthening the role of tribal communities in federal land management. Through a joint Secretarial Order, the two departments codified a policy to facilitate agreements with tribes to collaborate in the co-stewardship of federal lands and waters.
AGRICULTURE
ravallirepublic.com

Forever preserved: Yoder family decision keeps agricultural land intact

Jake Yoder grew up hearing his father say: “When everyone is running, you need to walk and when they’re walking, you need to run.”. And so now, when Yoder walks over the 150 acres on Illinois Bench that his family recently placed under a conservation easement, he can’t help but remember his father’s advice.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
ksut.org

If the Colorado River keeps drying up, a century-old agreement to share the water could be threatened

The West could be facing a water shortage in the Colorado River that threatens a century-old agreement between states that share the dwindling resource. That possibility once felt far off, but could come earlier than expected. One prominent water and climate scientist is sounding the alarm that the Colorado River system could reach that crossroads in the next five years, possibly triggering an unpredictable chain-reaction of legal wrangling that could lead to some water users being cut off from the river.
COLORADO STATE
#Displacement#Climate Change#Indigenous
designboom.com

seven inverted pyramids form a cultural network above the bustling city of cairo

Architect marchisciana saverio adrian envisions ‘the seven new pyramids for cairo’ as a cluster of seven scattered inverted pyramids standing among the bustling city in egypt. the structures resemble enormous steel spiders with very tall and slender legs that seem to besiege the metropolis. emerging as cultural and educational hubs, and serving also as observatories, the points form an autonomous urban system hovering above.
VISUAL ART
Lebanon-Express

Defying disability to earn a living in Gaza

"The disability has affected me, but it didn't disable my dream", said Hussam Jarboa, a Palestinian from Gaza who lost his left leg in 2018 when he was hit by an Israeli bullet.
ADVOCACY
usu.edu

Head Above Water: Major Grant Awarded for Research on Water Markets

As a 20-year drought lingers in the U.S. and climate patterns shift in unexpected and problematic ways, at least one thing is clear—the old way of managing water can’t keep up. Pressure from expanding cities, inefficient irrigation practices and declining water tables have compounded water stress from droughts, creating a system in distress. But a major new project at Utah State University led by Sarah Null, an Associate Professor in the Department of Watershed Sciences and the Ecology Center, will investigate how water market strategies might respond to climate change and drought while supporting agriculture, ecosystems and communities.
LOGAN, UT
knau.org

Navajo and Hopi farmers keep the culture of food alive

The Navajo and Hopi nations in northeastern Arizona are known as “food deserts,” with little access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Tribal members lost land, languages, and farming practices when white settlers colonized the West. But local farmers are working to keep the culture of food alive for the next generation of Indigenous farmers, gardeners, and chefs. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, they’re blending traditional knowledge with nontraditional farming techniques.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
Advocacy
Society
southsoundmag.com

Exploration of Land and Culture Through On Native Land Exhibit at TAM

Witness the power of the natural world within 14 featured landscape paintings in TAM’s recent exhibition opening, On Native Land: Landscapes from the Haub Family Collection. The interactive exhibit explores the topic of land acknowledgement while recognizing the homelands of over 75 Native American communities represented within the paintings. Accompanying...
VISUAL ART
Victoria Advocate

City Corner: Only rain down the drain: Keep pollutants out of our water system

When it comes to our storm drainage system, a helpful phrase to remember is “Only rain down the storm drain” – that is, nothing but storm water should enter the system. Federal law defines storm water as water from rains, snow or ice that flows across the ground and paved surfaces. Storm water that does not seep into the earth will flow down driveways and streets into gutters and then into a system of underground pipes known as the storm drain system. This system leads directly to the city’s creeks, outfalls and eventually the Guadalupe River, the city’s primary drinking water source. Storm water runoff is a concern because of the pollutants it may carry. Anything that enters a storm sewer system is discharged, untreated, into our waterbodies that we use for swimming, fishing and drinking water. Polluted runoff is one of the biggest threats to clean water.
VICTORIA, TX
albuquerquenews.net

Native Americans See Progress, Work Ahead to Protect Cultural Lands

CHACO CULTURE NATIONAL HISTORIC PARK, NEW MEXICO - The stillness that enveloped Chaco Canyon was broken only by the sound of a raven's wings as it circled overhead. Then a chorus of leaders from several Native American tribes began to speak, their voices echoing off the nearby sandstone cliffs. The...
U.S. POLITICS
ArchDaily

Gulao Water Town Cultural Ecological Tourism Resort Guest Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Gulao Water Town Cultural Ecological Tourism Resort Guest Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design. Manufacturers: 意大利希弗曼, 莫艺木纹漆, 金耀绳网. Lead Architects: Zheng Ling, Jing Ouyang, Guangying Zhou. Landscape Design: RHS Design. Text description provided by the architects. Gulao Water town is located beside the beautiful Xijiang River in Jiangmen city. It is...
VISUAL ART
TheConversationAU

A new way to keep First Nations people with dementia connected to Country, community, family and culture

A decline in verbal skills is a source of grief for any person living with dementia. For First Nations peoples, the loss of speech brings the added pain of lost connection to Country, community, family and culture, which are so central to their health and well-being. Dementia is a serious emerging health issue for Indigenous people, who experience the disease at a rate between three to five times that of the general population, with onset at an earlier age. The prevalence of dementia-related risk factors such as diabetes and vascular disease, a lack of education and awareness, and cultural considerations means diagnosis of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
artvoice.com

We Need A Global Climate Police Force: And a Very, Very, Big One

The less than ideal outcome of the latest climate talks in Scotland reminds us of an inconvenient truth: there is no human authority on Earth powerful enough to enforce the preservation of the planet we all share. Would any country seriously consider a military invasion to stop Brazilian deforestation, up...
ENVIRONMENT
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE

