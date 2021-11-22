ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

First Look: Star Trek: Discovery - "Anomaly"

By StarTrek.com Staff
StarTrek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for season four, episode two of Star Trek: Discovery to follow!. Star...

www.startrek.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Discovery Leaving Netflix Tonight Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Only a few hours left before you can watch Discovery on Netflix. When Star Trek: Discovery premiered back in 2017, it launched on CBS All Access (now known as Paramount+) in North America and Netflix in the rest of the countries making the series available to be seen by Trekkies worldwide. The arrangement has been going on for three seasons, but it will now apparently end tonight.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 1 Review: Kobayashi Maru

The cinematic nature of New Trek is never more apparent than on Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 1. It opens with a diplomatic scene extremely reminiscent of Kirk's envoy to the Teenaxi Delegation over on the Star Trek: Beyond Kelvin Timeline and ends with the planetary obliteration of Kwejian, triggering thoughts of Alderaan (apologies for blending fandoms) or pre-Kelvin Romulus.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Pays Tribute to Enterprise in Its Season 4 Premiere

Star Trek: Enterprise turns 20 years old in 2021, and the new season premiere of Star Trek: Discovery paid tribute. Be warned that SPOILERS follow for today's Star Trek: Discovery season four premiere episode, "Kobayashi Maru." The episode picks up where the previous season of Star Trek: Discovery left off. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is now captain of Discovery. The ship and its crew travel the galaxy bearing dilithium as a gift and hoping to reconnect the planets of the Federation. Since Discovery's spore drive allows it to lead this charge to rebuild the Federation, and because it discovered the cause of the Burn, the ship and its crew have become something like heroes to the rest of the Federation. That's why Burnham is invited back to Starfleet headquarter to speak in front of a new generation of Starfleet cadets. During the event, newly elected Federation President Laira Rillick draws attention to the freshly constructed Archer Spacedock.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Drinks To Guinan On ‘Picard’ And Dives Into “Anomaly” From ‘Discovery’

Tony and Laurie start with the good news that Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will be debuting in multiple international markets this week, despite last week’s removal of the series from Netflix overseas. Then they celebrate the confirmation that Whoopi Goldberg will definitely be on Picard season 2 as Guinan, thanks to a Cameo video made by Michelle Hurd (Raffi). They talk about Mike and Denise Okuda being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, what to expect from the upcoming 4K Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and what’s happening with a newly funded Star Trek theme park.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Canada#Anomaly#Paramount#Bell Media#Ctv Sci Fi Channel#Crave
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Boss Previews Season 4's 'Scientific Anomaly,' Michael Burnham as Captain

After getting to the root cause of the Burn, a disastrous event that rendered all dilithium in the galaxy useless, Star Trek: Discovery’s eponymous crew can look ahead to the future in Season 4. The new season, which premieres Thursday on Paramount+, will see Burnham and Co. continue their efforts to rebuild the Federation now that ships can travel at warp speed, and representatives from different worlds like Trill and Ni’Var are expressing interest in rejoining the historic union of planets. “It’s certainly not a done deal at the end of Season 3, so I think [at] the beginning of Season 4,...
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Three New Star Trek: Discovery Starships Warping In From Hero Collector

New Starships debut just in time for Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season. Hero Collector, Eaglemoss’s premier collectibles brand, is adding three new ships to its Star Trek: Universe Collection just in time for Discovery’s fourth season premiere. Formerly known as the Star Trek: Discovery Collection, the line has been rebranded...
StarTrek.com

Star Trek: Discovery Season Four Lands on Paramount+ & Pluto TV Internationally

To all of the International Star Trek: Discovery fans: we hear you. We love this series too. We love it for the incredible cast, the hardworking crew, the imaginative storytelling, the groundbreaking, diverse characters who bring the show to life and what it represents to so many people around the world. Star Trek has always put its fans first. We want to do the same.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
StarTrek.com

EXCLUSIVE: Funko Announces Star Trek NFT Collection

Get ready to beam this stellar Digital Pop!™ series into your NFT collection! Set for release on November 30th, 120 unique Digital Pop!™ variations of fan-favorite Star Trek: The Original Series characters will be launching on  Droppp.io. “We are long-time fans of the Star Trek universe and feel honored to...
SHOPPING
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Confronts Uncertainty In “Anomaly”

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 2 – Debuted Thursday, November 25, 2021. The follow-up episode to the season premiere delivers a perfectly balanced blend of sci-fi action, heartbreaking emotion, and even a little fun. WARNING: Spoilers below!. RECAP. “Not on our watch”. Book is inconsolable, still not really coping...
TV & VIDEOS
StarTrek.com

The Star Trek 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Your Vulcan friends might find it very fascinating that around this time of year, you and other human Starfleet officers give and receive gifts to celebrate your connection to one another. If you're looking for the perfect gift for your crew, look no further than our official Star Trek Holiday 2021 gift guide. With apparel, collectibles, and other items, you're sure to find just the right gift for everyone from your captain to the ensigns on the lower decks. It's only logical.
LIFESTYLE
FanSided

David Cronenberg really seems to be enjoying his time on Star Trek: Discovery

David Cronenberg is enjoying his time on Star Trek: Discovery. When famed director David Cronenberg popped up in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, many people were quite surprised. He’s more known for his directorial work, thoug he has acted before. Yet, it wasn’t that reason alone that fans were left a bit perplexed with his involvement.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy