First Look: Star Trek: Discovery - "Anomaly"

Star Trek: Enterprise turns 20 years old in 2021, and the new season premiere of Star Trek: Discovery paid tribute. Be warned that SPOILERS follow for today's Star Trek: Discovery season four premiere episode, "Kobayashi Maru." The episode picks up where the previous season of Star Trek: Discovery left off. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is now captain of Discovery. The ship and its crew travel the galaxy bearing dilithium as a gift and hoping to reconnect the planets of the Federation. Since Discovery's spore drive allows it to lead this charge to rebuild the Federation, and because it discovered the cause of the Burn, the ship and its crew have become something like heroes to the rest of the Federation. That's why Burnham is invited back to Starfleet headquarter to speak in front of a new generation of Starfleet cadets. During the event, newly elected Federation President Laira Rillick draws attention to the freshly constructed Archer Spacedock.

