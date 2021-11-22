ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple, Inc.: Appraisal Update Market-Makers Are Enthused

By Peter F. Way, CFA
Third-quarter report is well-received by market-making professionals buying hedges against their short positions in the stock. Shorts needed to satisfy trades institutions ordered, adding to existing positions. The "street" is a dangerous place to play. It is a "game field" where humans (including lawyers) establish rules for the conduct...

