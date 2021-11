The new “Ghostbusters” movie features a surprise shoutout to Central New York. SUNY Cortland said on Facebook that “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” reveals what happened to the original “Ghostbusters” after saving New York City more than three decades ago. Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) says Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) went on to teach at SUNY Cortland, becoming professor emeritus of advertising and promotion at the State University of New York school.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO