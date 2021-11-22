ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of Labor to make announcement in Birmingham following passing of infrastructure bill

By Phil Pinarski
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh arrived in Birmingham Monday and made an announcement following President Joe Biden signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act .

The announcement was centered around a rule in the bill that is said to “improve the economic security of workers and their families.”

Rep. Terri Sewell and Mayor Woodfin joined Sec. Walsh at Kelly Ingram Park for the announcement.

