Learning to checkmate life’s wrong moves

No weapon’s more devastating than learning your life’s work amounts to nothing. Psychological experiments on how humans respond, when their reasons for labor are diminished, test the “Sisyphean condition.” Folks work harder when their purpose seems meaningful, a relationship between significance and motivation often ignored. Mythology’s Sisyphus was punished by Zeus for ruthless, inhospitable behavior towards travelers. Generosity and good treatment of foreigners and guests (i.e., Xenia) was a moral obligation in ancient Greece. Sisyphus’ hubris violated that code. For eternity in Hades, he was forced to roll a boulder uphill, only to have it tumble back again before reaching the summit. Sisyphus had no choice. He was damned to unfulfilling repetitiveness. Yet, many of us mow vast, expensive lawns which grow back endlessly, toil on assembly lines, write the same grant proposals year after year, restock the same shelves each shift; empty hoppers in warehouses perpetually refilled.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO