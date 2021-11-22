How ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ pulled off its tribute to Harold Ramis

Starring Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard. In a film positively swimming in fan service, there’s one “homage”–a walking, talking one–to the original GHOSTBUSTERS that stands out. The normally blonde young actress Mckenna Grace, who faced more serious supernatural peril in THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE and ANNABELLE COMES HOME, is initially unrecognizable in GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, with unruly dark locks and owlish glasses cuing us in to her heritage. It’s not giving anything away to say that her tween heroine Phoebe is the granddaughter of Dr. Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis in the first two GHOSTBUSTERSes. What is just as clear here as in her many previous movies and TV appearances is that Grace is a terrific young talent; she’s not just promising, she has arrived. Carrie Coon, playing Phoebe’s mom Callie, gets top billing in AFTERLIFE, but Grace owns it.
