Brook Hill boys crush Cumberland, 58-39

TYLER — Noah Langemeier scored 16 points and Jakub Dluzewski pumped in 14 as Brook Hill steam rolled the Knights from Cumberland Academy, 58-39 on Thursday in the Cumberland Academy Tournament.

Grayson Murry added eight points for the Guard.

The Guard (2-0) jumped out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter of play and led 37-20 at halftime.

Brook Hill will return to action on Nov. 30 when West Rusk is scheduled to visit Herrington Gymnasium. Tip-off is slated for 6:15 p.m.