ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Brook Hill boys crush Cumberland, 58-39

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago

TYLER — Noah Langemeier scored 16 points and Jakub Dluzewski pumped in 14 as Brook Hill steam rolled the Knights from Cumberland Academy, 58-39 on Thursday in the Cumberland Academy Tournament.

Grayson Murry added eight points for the Guard.

The Guard (2-0) jumped out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter of play and led 37-20 at halftime.

Brook Hill will return to action on Nov. 30 when West Rusk is scheduled to visit Herrington Gymnasium. Tip-off is slated for 6:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds and died mysteriously. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while charged with sexually abusing teens. After a life of scandal and luxury, Maxwell's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Basketball
Tyler, TX
Basketball
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knights#Cumberland Academy#Guard#Herrington Gymnasium
The Hill

Dow drops 900 points amid fears over new COVID-19 variant

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 900 points on Friday amid fears over the new COVID-19 variant. While the Dow dropped 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq slid 1.5 percent. Stocks plunged as a number of countries moved Friday to implement travel restrictions on southern...
MARKETS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
1K+
Followers
136
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy