Eagles sign T.J. Edwards to a contract extension

By Glenn Erby
 6 days ago
The Eagles have their middle linebacker of the future already on the roster, as the team announced a contract extension for T.J. Edwards.

A 2019 undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Edwards has consistently worked his way into the lineup over the past two years after taking the incumbent’s job. After Eric Wilson lost snaps and eventually was released, Edwards has been the man in the middle for Philadelphia, spearheading an aggressive defensive resurgence.

Edwards would have been eligible to become a restricted free agent after the season and he’s now the fifth Eagles player to sign an extension.

