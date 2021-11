ANN ARBOR, MI — Three girls have been recognized as this year’s winners of the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s fourth annual Humane Youth Awards. Isabel Sutton and Oreen Morag, both from the Ann Arbor area, and Sydney Bennett, of Canton, have all been honored for their dedication, hard work and love for the animals of Humane Society of Huron Valley. Sutton, 12, is the winner of the 2021 Humane Youth Award from HSHV. First and second runners up are Morag, 17, and Bennett, 12.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO