Saint Martin Parish, LA

New outdoor attractions for all ages coming to St. Martin Parish

By KATC NEWS
 6 days ago
By: Jessica Randazzo, LSU AgCenter, jrandazzo@agcenter.lsu.edu

SAINT MARTINVILLE, La. – The Healthy St. Martin Coalition was awarded grant funding from the LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities program to install StoryWalks®, walking trail fitness signs, and a community garden in St. Martin Parish.

A StoryWalk® is an outdoor reading experience where pages from a children's book are placed on outdoor signage along a walking route.

"StoryWalks® are a wonderful way to combine physical activity with literacy," said Charlar Brew, director of St. Martin Parish Library. "This may seem like an odd mix, but it's an innovative way to get people of all ages out walking while reading books."

The walking trail fitness signs will feature distance markers, simple exercise prompts, and health messages. The coalition plans to install the fitness signs and StoryWalks® at several public parks across the parish.

"St. Martin Parish Government is honored to have the opportunity to be a part of this endeavor which is designed to add a very unique feature to our Parks," said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars. "This project is yet another step in making the parks in St. Martin Parish more attractive to our residents. "

The coalition is also using the funding to establish a community garden at a barbershop in St. Martinville. An LSU AgCenter nutrition educator will provide garden-based nutrition lessons during monthly men's nights at the shop.

The Healthy St. Martin Coalition will partner with St. Martin Parish Library, St. Martin Parish Government, The Family Tree Information, Education & Counseling Center, Executive Cuts, Well-Ahead/AHEC, and the LSU AgCenter to make these new attractions a reality in 2022. The coalition hopes to encourage healthier lifestyle choices and support positive change in the parish through these community enhancements.

For more information, contact Jessica Randazzo at jrandazzo@agcenter.lsu.edu or (337) 332-2181.

