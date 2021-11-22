ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office begins annual Toy Drive

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21s3JN_0d3wOYEK00

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Toy Drive has begun and assistance applications are now being accepted.

The Sheriff's Office says that new toys will be collected until Friday, December 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., and applications for assistance will be accepted until Friday, December 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

"We expect a large number of applications this year, so please share this information so that we can get enough donations to meet the needs of as many applicants as we can."

The Sheriff's Office says they are in need of toys for children ages 8-12.

"We're here to help the families of St. Martin Parish and the ones that are less fortunate, because during Christmastime we want the kids to be able to open a present and it's important to us and it's important to our families," said Sheriff Becket Breaux. "Anyone who's wanting to make a donation to our cause and the cause of the families...go to one of our sheriff's office locations, the main office, the [Public Safety Complex] office, and Landmark of Acadiana."

Locations for toy drop offs are below:

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office
400 St. Martin Street
St. Martinville, LA

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office
Public Safety Complex
4870 Main Hwy
St. Martinville , LA

Landmark of Acadiana
1710 Smede Hwy
St. Martinville, LA

More location may be added and pick ups can be arranged if anyone is unable to make it to a drop off location.

Application for assistance are below:

If additional information is needed or anyone would like to be one of the Toy Drive Sponsors, please the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Division by calling (337) 394-2516.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Family raises funds for man whose house caught fire Friday morning

Friday morning, a man woke up to his house ablaze when a mattress, against a gas furnace, caught on fire. Ryan Thibodeaux's aunt stated, " People were moving out of the home and a mattress was shortly leaned up against the wall accident in front of the heater during the move. The house burned down in less than 10 minutes after the heater was turned on. He tried everything he could and it was not his fault."
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Berwick VFD warns of text scam

The Berwick Volunteer Fire Department is warning of a text scam using their name. "Hey guys, if you have received this text today please be aware it is a scam," a post on the VFD's Facebook page states. "We did not and do not have any information on this but are working to figure out who or what it’s from."
BERWICK, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Toy#Toys#The Sheriff S Office#Landmark Of Acadiana#The Toy Drive Sponsors#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATC News

Agents cite New Iberia man for alleged mourning dove hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents have cited a New Iberia man for alleged federal migratory game bird violations. Brayden Krepper, 21, was cited on Nov. 20 in St. Mary Parish for taking over the limit of mourning doves, failing to maintain field possession, and failing to possess the required Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy