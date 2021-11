BLOOMINGTON – There was good. There was bad. There was ugly. It all added up to a 76-44 Indiana win over Louisiana tonight, a victory that pushed the Hoosiers to 4-0 under coach Mike Woodson. The game was never in doubt and Indiana didn't even break much of a sweat in the second half, but there are certainly developments to take away from this performance, positive and negative.

