Bakersfield, CA

MISSING: Violet Kache Johnson, 16,

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 6 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Violet Kache Johnson, 16, was last seen at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21st and is considered at-risk due being missing for the first time, police said.

Violet is described as a Black girl, 5-foot-4-inches in height, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and red Adidas sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

MISSING: Melainie Marshall, 14

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 14-year-old Melainie Marshall was last seen on November 15th at around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of A Street. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
