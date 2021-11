Cooler temperatures chilled sales in the existing home market according to industry officials but in Conroe, new residential development is continuing. The Woodlands Hills in Willis is continuing to grow with several new sections getting underway in October. According to information from the city of Conroe, Section 12A will include five lots and two reserves, Section 17 spans about 16 acres and will include 82 lots and three reserves and Section 21 will encompass about 18 acres with 45 lots and two reserves.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO